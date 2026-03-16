LPG crisis reaches Parliament as Kharge blames govt; BJP says Cong trying to create anarchy

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday held the government responsible for the LPG crisis by not taking preemptive measures, which was strongly countered by Union Minister J P Nadda, who accused Congress of trying to create anarchy in the country and indulging in politics instead.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Kharge accused the government of not doing advance planning and making alternative arrangements for LPG imports as the government “knew” that the West Asia crisis could impact critical maritime routes and energy supplies.

Nadda, the Leader of the House, hit back, accusing Opposition parties, especially Congress, of not standing with the people but of instigating them.

“The LPG crisis has caused widespread panic across the entire nation. Its impact is severely affecting the poor and vulnerable sections, the middle class, ordinary households, restaurants, hostels, and commercial users,” Kharge said. “Many establishments have limited or completely halted their operations. Some are purchasing at exorbitant rates, over Rs 5,000 per cylinder,” he claimed.

Kharge said that Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had claimed in LS there is no LPG shortage and called for caution against rumours. “But the ground reality proves the government’s claims wrong,” he added.

“The government very well knew a crisis was impending at the Strait of Hormuz. The situation would not have been that bad had advance planning and alternative arrangements for LPG imports,” Kharge said.

“This crisis exposes the government’s dismal management and flawed foreign policy,” he said, and demanded a discussion on the issue.

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During Kharge’s speech, Chairman C P Radhakrishnan repeatedly asked him to conclude as only three minutes are allowed to a speaker during the Zero Hour. However, the Chair allowed him extra time.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said Puri had given a detailed response on the issue in the LS, but Congress members did not hear him out. He said LoP Sabha Rahul Gandhi was given the floor in LS to speak on the issue, but he spoke on other things instead.

Nadda alleged that the Opposition, especially Congress, does not hesitate to indulge in politics even during times of crisis. He said the current West Asia conflict is not due to India and has no contribution.

“They are inciting the peaceful people of the country, and this is very unfortunate even in such a situation, they are indulging in politics. Instead of standing with the country, they are trying to create anarchy…This is condemnable,” Nadda said.

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Earlier in the day, before the Zero Hour commenced, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said his party has decided to walk out for the day to protest against the Election Commission’s decision to transfer late night on Sunday top West Bengal government officials, including Chief Secretary Nandini Chakravorty, hours after the poll schedule was announced and the Model Code of Conduct came into effect.

“I don’t want to disturb the Zero Hour, nor give a (notice under Rule) 267,” he said. Rijiju said that O’Brien was raising a matter about a constitutional authority, which this House or the government has nothing to do with. “Constitutional institutions should be respected. And TMC and Congress always attack these bodies. This is not correct.”