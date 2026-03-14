LPG crisis fuels uproar in Lok Sabha, adjourned twice

As the Opposition refused to relent, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Chaos continued in the Lok Sabha on Friday, which was adjourned twice amid non-stop protests and multiple heated exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury benches over the LPG situation and hike in its price due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Between the two adjournments, around 70 opposition members gave notices to the Presiding Officers of both the Houses to move a resolution to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office.

Soon after Lok Sabha convened, Opposition members raise the issue of LPG situation and price hike. Speaker Om Birla warned them against disrupting the Question Hour.

When the Opposition MPs continued raising slogans questioning PM’s absence, Birla said he was adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.