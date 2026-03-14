LPG crisis fuels uproar in Lok Sabha, adjourned twice
Between the two adjournments, around 70 opposition members gave notices to the Presiding Officers of both the Houses to move a resolution to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office.
Chaos continued in the Lok Sabha on Friday, which was adjourned twice amid non-stop protests and multiple heated exchanges between the Opposition and Treasury benches over the LPG situation and hike in its price due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Between the two adjournments, around 70 opposition members gave notices to the Presiding Officers of both the Houses to move a resolution to remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar from office.
Soon after Lok Sabha convened, Opposition members raise the issue of LPG situation and price hike. Speaker Om Birla warned them against disrupting the Question Hour.
When the Opposition MPs continued raising slogans questioning PM’s absence, Birla said he was adjourning the proceedings till 12 noon.
When the House resumed at 12 noon, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the Congress of indulging in “indiscipline” and “drama” and warned the party to mend its ways or face “severe punishment” from the people.
“They should have reformed after the very fruitful discussion we had about (the motion to remove) the Speaker, but instead they…are indulging in indiscipline … Their leader himself is doing a natak (drama) holding a glass and plate,” Rijiju said.
As the Opposition refused to relent, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.
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The final leg of the proceedings for the day saw FInance Minister’s reply to the debate on Supplementary Demand for Grants and The Appropriation Bill, 2026 to authorise the payment of over Rs 2.81 lakh crore for various capital and revenue expenditures amid the protests from the Opposition benches.
Jatin Anand is an Assistant Editor with the national political bureau of The Indian Express. With over 16 years of experience in mainstream journalism, he is a seasoned expert in national governance, electoral politics, and bureaucratic affairs. Having covered high-stakes beats including the Election Commission of India (ECI), intelligence, and urban development, Jatin provides authoritative analysis of the forces shaping Indian democracy. He is an alumnus of Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU) and the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where he specialized in Print Journalism.
Expertise
High-Stakes Beat Coverage: Throughout his decade-and-a-half career, Jatin has covered some of the most sensitive and influential beats in the country, including:
The Election Commission of India (ECI): Monitoring electoral policy, reforms, and the conduct of national and state polls.
National Security & Intelligence: Reporting on the internal mechanisms and developments within India's security apparatus.
Urban Development: Analyzing the policies and bureaucratic processes driving the transformation of India’s cities.
National Political Bureau: In his current role, he tracks the intersection of policy and politics, offering deep-dive reporting on the Union government and national political movements.
Academic Credentials:
Zakir Husain Delhi College (DU): Alumnus of one of Delhi's premier institutions.
Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai: Specialized in Print Journalism at India's most prestigious journalism school. ... Read More