LPG crisis, lockdown rumours and an exodus from Surat: Why many Odia migrants are back home

Over seven lakh Odia workers are employed in Surat’s textile and power loom sectors. With their meagre income of Rs 300-700 per day now insufficient to cover rising gas and food costs, many are opting to take trains back home.

When 36-year-old Sudarshan Mahakud, a native of Ganjam’s Buguda, left for Surat in November, he planned to return home after a year. The LPG crisis triggered by the West Asia conflict has forced Sudarshan, who works in a Surat power loom, to return early.

“For the last three weeks, we’ve been finding it very difficult to arrange for cooking gas. Since most of the workers don’t have a regular LPG connection, they depend on 5 kg from the black market. They now charge Rs 500/kg to refill, which is also not available easily,” Sudarshan told The Indian Express.

He isn’t the only one. As the West Asia conflict shows no signs of abating, hundreds of Odia workers are returning from Surat, where they are employed in textile mills and the power loom industry. Most are from Ganjam.