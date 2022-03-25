Low tank pressure led to GSLV-F10 failure: Panel

Isro’s GSLV-F10 flight in August last year failed because of a malfunctioning valve that led to insufficient pressure in the liquid hydrogen tank in the cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle, found the national-level failure analysis committee that submitted its report on Thursday.

The space agency at the time had said the third or cryogenic upper stage of the launch vehicle, which was carrying on board an earth observation satellite EOS-03, did not ignite due to a “technical anomaly”.

Dr V Narayanan, Director, Isro’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, in November said: “The reason for the GSLV F-10 failure was a 50 millibar reduction in the LH-2 tank pressure.”

GSLV-F10 was one of the only two missions that were carried out by the space agency last year owing to the second wave of the pandemic.

As per the failure analysis committee’s report, the deviation in the performance of the cryogenic upper stage was observed by the on-board computer at 297.3 seconds after the lift-off and the mission was aborted by 307 seconds.

“The ground servicing of the cryogenic stage was normal and the required lift-off conditions were achieved. However, subsequent to lift-off, the committee observed … a lower tank pressure at the time of ignition of the engine. This resulted in insufficient flow of liquid hydrogen into the engine thrust chamber. Detailed studies indicate that the most likely reason for the observed reduction in tank pressure is a leak in the respective Vent and Relief Valve (VRV), which is used for relieving the excess tank pressure during flight,” Isro said in a statement.

As per the report of the failure analysis committee, the most probable reason for leakage of the VRV valve is damage to the soft seal that could have happened “during the valve operations or due to contamination and valve mounting stresses induced under cryogenic temperature conditions,” the Isro statement said.

To improve the robustness of the cryogenic upper stage – a version of which will also be used on GSLV Mk III that will carry our astronauts to space – the committee has suggested incorporating an active LH2 tank pressurisation system to ensure sufficient pressure before the engine start command, strengthening the VRV and associated fluid circuits to avoid a possibility of leakage, and automatic monitoring of additional cryogenic parameters while giving lift-off clearance.

To arrive at the conclusions, the failure analysis committee reviewed flight data along with data related to activities ranging from the stage preparation at launch complex, countdown, and lift-off. The committee also recommended a series of computer simulations and confirmatory ground tests to simulate conditions close to GSLV-F10 flight and validate the findings.