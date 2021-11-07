Low pressure system to bring more rain over Tamil Nadu

scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 07, 2021
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that heavy rain is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coast, mainly on November 10 and 11.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: November 7, 2021 10:11:15 pm
Chennai rain, Tamil Nadu rain, Tamil nadu rains, IMD, Chennai, India news, Chennai news, Indian express news, Tamil nadu wather, chennai weather, Indian expressA view of Marina Beach following heavy rain in Chennai, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. (PTI)

Heavy rain over Chennai and neighbouring areas over the weekend is set to abate but most districts in Tamil Nadu and many parts of south peninsular India are bracing for a wet week ahead.

This will be under the influence of the likely development of a low pressure system and its subsequent movement towards the east coast. Currently, a cyclonic circulation prevails over the southeast Bay of Bengal and this system is set to further strengthen early this week.



“In the next 48 hours, the cyclonic circulation will strengthen into a low pressure and intensify further as it heads towards the north Tamil Nadu coast around November 9,” the IMD’s forecast said.

With this approaching system, heavy to very heavy (64.5 mm-204.4mm in 24 hours) and extremely heavy rain (more than 204.4 mm in 24-hours) is likely on November 10 and 11 with the IMD issuing a ‘red’ alert for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villupuram, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Thanjavur, Pudukotttai, Kallakuruchi, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Trichy districts.

The Arabian Sea, too, has simultaneously turned active with the development of a depression on Sunday.

“As the system is expected to remain a depression during its north-northwestward movement away from the Indian coast in the next 48 hours, there will be no direct influence over the country,” an IMD official said.

As on Sunday, the depression was located 800 km southwest of Mumbau and 700 km west-southwest of Goa. However, fishermen along Goa and Maharashtra have been advised to not venture into the sea as squally winds with speeds 50 to 60 km/hr gusting to 70 km/hr are likely.

