Low pressure in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy rain over Odisha, AP, Telangana

Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Maharashtra and interior Karnataka would experience adverse weather in the form of heavy rain and squally winds during the next three days, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned.

Heavy rain (65 to 120mm) warning has also been issued for Andaman and Nicobar islands for October 10.

The rainfall would be associated with the development of a low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal on Friday and its intensification over the weekend.

“A low pressure system has formed and lies over the north Andaman Sea. It’s very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a Depression by October 10,” read the IMD’s special weather update issued on Friday afternoon.

Though experts ruled out the possibility of the formation of a cyclonic storm, the system’s landward movement is expected along the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 12, leading to adverse weather conditions till October 12. IMD has issued a ‘Yellow’ (watch) or ‘Orange’ (alert) warning for most districts in these states till October 12.

The Met department has forecast heavy rain at isolated places of coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and interior Karnataka on October 10 and similar or more intense rain also over Odisha, Marathwada and Vidarbha on October 11 and 12.

As sea conditions are expected to turn rough, the fishing community has been advised not to venture out into the sea as squally winds ranging between 40 to 50 km/hr gusting to 60 km/hr would prevail.

Meanwhile, the IMD’s Extended Range Forecast released on October 8 has signalled the formation of a fresh low pressure system in the Bay of Bengal. This system, IMD officials say, could develop as a cyclonic disturbance sometime next week. As a result, more rain is expected over central India regions.

With this likely development, the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon will remain stalled till October 22. Currently, the withdrawal line passes through Faizabad, Fatehpur, Nowgong, Rajgarh, Ratlam and Porbandar.

