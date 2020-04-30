Low pressure in Andaman Sea to bring heavy rain in next few days: IMD

Officials at IMD suggested the depression may develop into a cyclonic storm. (AP Photo/File) Officials at IMD suggested the depression may develop into a cyclonic storm. (AP Photo/File)

Moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by squally wind are expected to lash Andaman and Nicobar islands in early May.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said a low pressure system is likely to form over south Andaman Sea during the next two days.

“This system is likely to intensify and concentrate into depression during the next 48 hours. It is likely to move north-northeastwards and then head towards Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts during May 1-May 3,” the special forecast issued by IMD on Wednesday stated.

Wind with speeds raging between 40 and 50km/hr gusting upto 60 km/hr is expected to hit Sumatra and south Andaman Sea, Nicobar islands and adjoining Bay of Bengal from May 1. The Met office has warned of rough sea conditions during this period and advised fishermen against venturing into sea in the next few days.

Officials at IMD suggested the depression may develop into a cyclonic storm.

“There is an anticyclone present close to the south Andaman Sea that could prevent the low pressure system from further intensifying,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department at IMD, Pune.

However, Met officials said the system will be closely monitored in the coming two to three days.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and associated thunderstorm activity will lash parts of Kerala, Mahe, Goa, north interior Karnataka and Maharashtra, IMD said

“This is due to the wind discontinuity created by a trough running between south Madhya Pradesh and South Tamil Nadu. There will be associated rainfall accompanied by gusty winds experienced till May 1,” an IMD official said.

