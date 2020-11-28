Low pressure area to intensify into depression, southern states to receive rainfall next week: IMD

IMD predicts rainfall in southern states in the upcoming month (Via REUTERS)

The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) in a series of tweets explained that under its influence, various parts in southern states are likely to receive rainfall starting December 1.

“A Low Pressure area lies over South Andaman Sea and adjoining SE (south east) Bay of Bengal and Equatorial Indian Ocean. It will very likely concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours and likely to intensify further thereafter,” it said. It is likely to move nearly westwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast around December 2, it said.

The weather office updated that under its influence, scattered to widespread rainfall is very likely to happen over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, south coastal Andhra Pradesh and south Rayalaseema on Tuesday and Wednesday.

IMD also forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, with moderate thunderstorm and lightning over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during this period. Isolate heavy falls with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is also very likely to take place over south coastal Andhra Pradesh during December 1 and 2; and over Rayalseema and Lakshadweep area on Wednesday, it added.

