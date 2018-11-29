Low pressure area likely to bring heavy rain in Tamil Nadu

A low-pressure area hovering close to south Tamil Nadu is likely to cause heavy rainfall at isolated places in southern districts of the state in the next 24 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre said Thursday.

Advertising

According to a weather bulletin, southern Tamil Nadu, delta districts of Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Nagapattinam, besides Pudukkottai, Cuddalore, Karaikal, and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy rain.

The delta districts, especially Nagappatinam, suffered heavy damage to crops and property when cyclone Gaja crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam on November 16. It claimed 63 lives and left behind a trail of destruction.

“A low-pressure area is lying over sea close to south Tamil Nadu coast. In the next 24 hours isolated places in southern parts of the state among other coastal districts are likely to receive heavy rainfall,” Area Cyclone Warning Centre S Balachandran said.

Advertising

The bulletin said north coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershower at many places during the 24-hour period. “Sky condition over Chennai is likely to be generally cloudy and light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31 and 25 degrees Celsius respectively,” it said.

In the last 24 hours, a few places have received rain across the state with a maximum 10 cm recorded at Thiruvarur district, Balachandran said.