Low on orders and cash, Punjab garment manufacturers stare at a harsh winter

JULY-END used to be a hectic time for hosiery and textile industry in Punjab’s industrial hub Ludhiana. By this time, most industrialists would book their retail as well as wholesale orders and get cracking to complete them on time. But this year the industry is staring at massive losses due to almost 70 per cent drop in orders for winter wear in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Most factories are running at less than 50 per cent of their capacities, Ludhiana-based garment makers have revealed.

“We used to work night shifts during this time of the year. Also, material in many markets like J&K, Himachal Pradesh used to be supplied by September itself. However, this year it is still a single shift with less than 50 per cent of our workforce. Our Rs 12,000-crore winter wear industry is struggling,” said Sudarshan Jain, owner of Sarjeevan Knitwears and president of Knitwear Apparel Manufacturers Association of Ludhiana (KAMAL).

Jain added, “In May, we used to organise exhibitions in Ludhiana where retail order bookings used to happen. Retailers from across the country would come here and in June, wholesalers would book their orders. Their demand used to give us an idea as to which product will sell the most the coming winter and what sort of fashion will be a hit. Based on that, we used to start our production.”

But this year is different. “Buyers have placed just 30 per cent orders for winter wear this season as compared to last year,” Ludhiana-based garment maker Ajit Lakra said. Given that the pandemic is showing no signs of relenting, there is added uncertainty about demand for winter wear after September month.

“If winter items are not sold at retail shops, there are chances that payments may get stuck… What will you do with just 30 per cent orders? How will you bear your fixed expenses like interest,” Lakra told PTI.

Industry representatives further pointed out that fashion garments manufacturing units would bear the maximum brunt.

Sudarshan Jai, owner of Sarjeevan Knitwears, who says that his unit is 90 per cent into fashion products for women like coats, tops, designer cardigans, jackets, has no orders in hand. He now plans to focus 90 per cent on basic items and 10 per cent on fashion garments to curtail the risk.

According to him, “Nearly 95 per cent knitwear units attached with KAMAL work on designer winter wear items, and now many of them are focusing on basics like self-knitted sweaters for men and women. Simple jackets and coats, casual woollen kurtis, leggings as these items can be purchased by customers as per their need. Yes, designing is being done in kids’ clothes as people still love to spend money on their kids.”

Akash Bansal, Director of Rage Knit, said, “Our brand is popular because of our designs and we will keep that element alive. But it will be 50:50 designer and basic items which we will float in the market.”

“People do not have money. They will spend only on essential items rather than purchasing non-essential fashion wear,” Knitwear Club president Vinod Thapar said.

The garment manufacturing hub had already suffered a setback with buyers cancelling or putting on hold orders for summer wear because of Covid-19 pandemic, said manufacturers.

Rage Knit’s Bansal explained, “As of now there is a liquidity crunch in the market. Many retailers have not yet released payments of last winter season. Normally, they would do it by March-end, but this time lockdown happened in March-end and hence many payments are stuck. It is not justified on retailers’ part to hold back payments of those products which they have already sold out last winter. So, it will be more a ‘house cleaning’ for us. We will be using in-house raw material to make whatever limited designs we can make for the coming winters. As of now, no order booking has happened, hence we will be making few items as per our experience of the market’s buying capacity.”

Surinder Kumar Sharma of the Ludhiana Hosiery Garments Manufacturers and Traders Association said, ”Many old city markets like Purana Bazar, Gandhi Market, Kareempura, Sunder Nagar etc are old wholesale and retail markets. There are over 250 such shops where you have manufacturers as well as traders running the show. This summer was a total flop. Our markets cater to buyers from across the country and due to travel restrictions, it wasn’t that easy. Moreover, buying garments is not a priority right now. Our summer wear is still dumped inside our shops. So, manufacturing of winter wear will be just 25-30 per cent as per the projections created from the market this summer.”

Sharma also said that government’s Sunday lockdown had hit their business. “Whatever little business used to happen on Sundays that too is finished. So it seems that 2020-21 will be a bad year for us.”

Ludhiana has over 20,000 hosiery, textile and dyeing units spread in designated and non-designated areas. Vinod Thapar, chairman of Knitwear Club, said, “Ludhiana is a hub of hosiery, textile and knitwear garments. We do not have more than 50 per cent labour in our units right now. As per orders, we don’t even need them right now. Labour from Bihar is ready to come whenever units start working at full capacity.”

Nearly 5.64 lakh persons had moved to their home states via Shramik Trains and buses from Punjab in May and June, but not more than 1.5 lakh have come back.

“Workers are ready to come back. But our units are running as per market requirements …all those small units attached with big corporate houses only have 20-30 per cent work. Rest have zero orders. They are manufacturing as per their own estimation,” added Thapar.

Ludhiana, one of the oldest textile clusters in the country, is famous for winter garments. The garments industry here is now seeking help from the government to extend moratorium on payment of loan installments.

“The government will have to extend the moratorium for the industry for six months more. Otherwise majority of the units will turn NPAs (non-performing assets),” said Lakra, who is also the textile division head of the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO).

With Inputs From PTI

