Low intensity blast on board Kalindi Express near Kanpur, no casualty

Railway Ministry has confirmed the ATS presence at the site and after they give clearance, the train will be despatched. Meanwhile, rail traffic is being dealt through other 2 railway lines available. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Rail traffic is being dealt through other 2 railway lines available. (Representational)

A low-intensity blast occurred in the Kalindi Express near Kanpur on Wednesday evening. The Anti Terror Squad (ATS) rushed to the site following the explosion. The blast took place in the toilet of a general coach on Kanpur-Bhiwani Kalindi Express near Barrajpur station.

Railway Ministry has confirmed the ATS presence at the site and after they give clearance, the train will resume its services, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, rail traffic is being dealt through other two railway lines available. No injuries were reported in the incident.

