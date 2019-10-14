Low-intensity blast in Budgam, no casualty

Militants on Sunday carried out a low-intensity explosion in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, J&K Police said. There was, however, no loss of life or any damage due to the explosion that took place in an abandoned vehicle, said police.

“Terrorists today carried out a low-intensity explosion at Wathoora-Dooniwara road near Sheikhpora in District Budgam. The low-intensity explosion was carried out by the terrorists in an abandoned vehicle. No loss of life or injury was reported in this incident. Officers from the local police station attended the terror crime spot,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

Soon after the blast, the area was cordoned off and senior officers reached on the spot. The blast came close on the heels of a grenade attack by militants in Srinagar, which left seven people injured. On Saturday afternoon, militants lobbed a grenade at the Hari Singh High street area of Srinagar.

With shops and business establishments still closed, roadside vendors have put up stalls in some parts of Srinagar, including the Hari Singh High street area. The attack on Saturday triggered panic in the area and not many vendors turned up on Sunday.

“Many people were setting up stalls here for the last many days. But after yesterday’s attack, the number is less today,” said Ali Mohammed, a vendors at Jehangir Chowk, located close to the site of attack. Security forces had deployed more personnel in the area on Sunday.