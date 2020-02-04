Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 04, 2020
‘Love Jihad’ not defined under law, no cases reported by central agencies: MoS for Home

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, however, said two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriage have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 4, 2020 7:18:19 pm
love jihad kerala, love jihad supreme court, love jihad in-camera proceedings, love jihad incamera proceedings, indian express news The NIA was asked to probe whether a Kerala woman, Hadiya, was forcibly converted by her husband before marriage.

No cases of ‘Love Jihad’ have been reported by any of the central agencies and the term is not defined under any existing law, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Speaking in Parliament, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said Article 25 of the Constitution guarantees the freedom to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order, morality and health. Various courts, including the Kerala High Court, have upheld this view.

“The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of ‘Love Jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies,” he said in reply to a written question.

The minister, however, said two cases from Kerala involving inter-faith marriage have been probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The NIA was asked to probe whether a Kerala woman, Hadiya, was forcibly converted by her husband before marriage. In 2018, the Supreme Court set aside a trial court order the annulled the marriage between Hadiya and her husband Shefin Jahan.

