scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 25, 2021
Latest news

Love jihad law in upcoming House session: Rupani at Godhra rally

“It will not be tolerated now that a Hindu girl is being abducted by anybody. By the law on love jihad, the activity of religious conversion of girls by luring them will be checked,” Rupani said while listing his government’s initiatives for maintenance of law and order.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
February 26, 2021 4:21:21 am
Love jihad law, Godhra rally, Vijay Rupani on Love jihad, Gujarat CM on Love jihad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat news, Indian express newsChief Minister Vijay Rupani

The Gujarat government will bring in a law on “love jihad” in the forthcoming Assembly session, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said Thursday at a rally in Godhra. “It will not be tolerated now that a Hindu girl is being abducted by anybody. By the law on love jihad, the activity of religious conversion of girls by luring them will be checked,” Rupani said while listing his government’s initiatives for maintenance of law and order.

The remarks come after Rupani’s deputy Nitin Patel made similar comments at another rally in Ahmedabad.

At the Godhra rally, Rupani also targeted the Congress, saying that the stands exposed as even the Muslims have voted against it—referring to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation elections where the All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won seven seats.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

“Muslims too have understood Congress. And in these elections, eight seats (sic) have been won by (Asaduddin) Owaisi’s party in Ahmedabad. Even Muslims now want to get free from Congress because (of its) vote bank politics. (It) saw people as votes and not as human beings,” the Chief Minister said.

Accusing the Congress of not serving the people during the pandemic, Rupani said a fate similar to the civic poll defeat awaited the party in the elections to the panchayats and nagarpalikas later this month.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 25: Latest News

Advertisement