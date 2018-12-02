Love for PM Narendra Modi increasing in the country: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said Sunday the BJP-government at Centre was leading the nation on the path of growth and development, while claiming that the love of the people for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing with each passing day.

Addressing a meeting of the BJP’s newly-elected presidents, vice-presidents and councillors of municipal committees from Jammu region at the party headquarter here, he said the results of the urban local body polls and the ongoing panchayat elections are acting as “booster dose” for the party activists.

“Other political parties only looted the resources of the country whereas the Modi government has led the nation on the path of growth and development. The love of the people for Modi is increasing day by day due to the pro-public approach of government,” Singh, the Minister of State for Prime Minister’s Office, said.

Claiming that the BJP would form government in Jammu and Kashmir after the Assembly elections, the party’s state president Ravinder Raina told those in attendance at the meeting that, “You need to work with dedication to strengthen the party in view of the upcoming parliamentary and assembly polls.”

Taking a dig at the parties which boycotted the urban local body polls and the panchayat elections, he wondered whether they have “guts to boycott the assembly and parliamentary polls as well.”

The National Conference and then PDP boycotted the urban local body polls over Article 35(A), which grants special rights and privileges to the “permanent residents” of the state and is facing legal challenge.