Lounge with airport-like amenities opened at Vishakhapatnam railway station

In a first of its kind for Indian Railways, a lounge has been constructed at Vishakhapatnam railway station, spruced up with modern amenities similar to those at airports including toilets, shower rooms, green rooms and relaxing facilities. This is a part of a programme to build toilets in all stations across India with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

An initiative under the Swacchh Bharat Mission, Waltair Division built the lounge on platform number 8 of Vishakhapatnam railway station. The lounge is for both men and women, which includes massage chairs and a dressing room and baby feeding room for women.

Five toilets, eight urinals and two washrooms with shower have been made available for men, while four toilets, two washrooms with shower have been allotted for women. Two massage chairs for men and one for women have been placed in a glass-covered space with air conditioning.

As the lounge includes both lavatory and refreshment facilities, it is called the Refreshing lounge.

The operation and maintenance have been tendered to an outside agency through open tender single packet system.