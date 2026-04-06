‘Lost but not afraid’: Woman trekker rescued after three days in Kodagu hills

G S Sharanya flanked by her four rescuers. The techie from Kerala was found inside an abandoned temple in the forest on Sunday.

A 36-year-old techie from Kerala, G S Sharanya, was rescued on Sunday, three days after she went missing while trekking to Tadiandamol Peak in Karnataka’s Kodagu district.

Karnataka Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre told mediapersons that she was safe and healthy. “I spoke to her. She is healthy and is not facing any complications,” he said.

The minister’s office also shared a photo of Sharanya flanked by four rescuers. Sharanya was found inside an abandoned temple in the forest around 5.30 pm on Sunday. Sources said residents of a tribal hamlet informed the rescue team about a woman they had spotted a day earlier.