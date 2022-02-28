scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 27, 2022
Loss of lives not acceptable, only dialogue can resolve problem: Foreign Secy

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
February 28, 2022 2:50:42 am
India, India latest news, Russia, Ukraine, Russia Ukraine crisis, Russian invasion, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, indian expressA Ukrainian soldier walks past debris of a burning military truck, on a street in Kyiv. (AP)

India believes it should be in touch with all stakeholders in the Ukraine crisis but the loss of human lives is “not acceptable”, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Sunday, stressing that only diplomacy and dialogue can resolve the problem.

Responding to questions during a press conference, Shringla said India’s position on the situation has remained “consistent”. His remarks came a day after India abstained on a US-sponsored resolution at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) condemning Russia’s “aggression” against Ukraine.

“At the UNSC, we conveyed deep regret at the evolving situation. We have also pointed out that loss of human lives is not acceptable. But at the same time, we have said that diplomacy and dialogue are the only option. Clearly from that perspective, I think our position has remained consistent when it comes to dealing with the situation at hand,” Shringla said.

He said this in response to a question whether India will condemn the Russian invasion in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday.

On the possibility of India extending a helping hand to Zelenskyy in the form of offering a neutral venue to hold talks with Russian representatives, Shringla said that India has been engaged with all parties as the PM is speaking to the Presidents of both Russia and Ukraine.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is in touch with a wide range of interlocutors, he added.

“We have friends and we have equities in the area. We have every reason to believe that we should be in touch with all concerned stakeholders,” he said.

