Lord Ram gets hiccups as BJP remembers him before polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Taking a dig at the BJP, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav Saturday said the saffron party rakes up the Ram temple issue whenever election approaches.

“Bhagwan Ram aur Sita maiya swarg mein, Bhagwan Ram ko hichki aati hai. Sita maiya poochti hai kyu hichki aa rahi hai, Ram ji kehte hain chunaav saamne aagaya hai, BJP yaad kar rahi hai. (Lord Ram gets hiccups while in heaven and on being asked why, he tells Sita that BJP is thinking about him now as elections are nearing),”Tejashwi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. The RJD leader was addressing a rally in Gurugram,

#WATCH Tejashwi Yadav, RJD at a rally in Gurugram on #RamMandir :

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking permission to return what it calls the “excess/superfluous land” of the 67.703 acres acquired in Ayodhya to its “original owners” including the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas. The Centre’s application filed earlier this week said the Nyas had approached it for return of “approximately 42 acres” acquired from the Nyas and added that the government had “no objection in principle” to this but the apex court had directed status quo by its order dated March 31, 2003 and sought modification of the same.

The SC had, in a 3-2 judgment in the Ismail Faruqui case, upheld the Constitutional validity of the Acquisition of Certain Areas of Ayodhya Act, 1993 under which the 67.703 acres was acquired.

Meanwhile, a congregation of sants at the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj passed a resolution to perform “ishtika nyas vidhi (ritual of brick laying)” on February 21 to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya. In a two-page ‘param-dharmadesh’, or resolution, passed at the religious congregation, Shankaracharya Swami Shree Swaroopanand Saraswati of Dwarka had said that the time has come to make “supreme sacrifice” for Ram Janmabhoomi.

“We are ready to go to jail or face bullets for this cause,” he had stated.