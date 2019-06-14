Lord Krishna’s grace, says CM Vijay Rupani as Cyclone Vayu skips Gujarat

Very severe cyclonic storm, Vayu, skirted the Gujarat coast and moved northwestward towards Oman on Thursday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday even as the government continued to remain on high alert for most part of the day to counter any exigencies caused by the cyclonic storm having an expanse of 900 square kilometres.

Though the “eye of the storm” is away from land, the cyclone’s outer periphery would leave its impact on the coast, officials said.

“Due to the grace of Lord Krishna, Lord Somnath and Harsiddh Mata, Cyclone Vayu has taken a turn. As per forecast, the cyclone, which was expected to make landfall in Gujarat, diverted to Oman and a big adversity has been averted. Still, we will maintain alert throughout the night in all the 10 districts and will take a call at 8am on Friday,” said Rupani after an hour-long review meeting with state government officials.

“No death or damage occurred due to the cyclone,” Rupani said adding that extra care is being taken in four districts Devbhoomi Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir-Somnath and Amreli where the cyclonic effects will be continued to be felt. He said those evacuated will also continue to remain in shelters.

Jayanta Sarkar, regional director, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ahmedabad, said the cyclone would not make a landfall in Gujarat, according to the forecast till Wednedsay night. “…but inclement weather would be witnessed across the coastal belt with very high velocity winds, high tides and rainfall,” he added. The weather department said the effects of the cyclone would be felt till Friday morning with sea conditions expected to be very rough till June 15.

After reviewing the status of its airports, the Airports Authority of India decided to resume normal flight operations at Kandla and Keshod airports from Thursday midnight. Operations at Bhavnagar will resume at 6am on Friday, while at Diu and Porbandar airports, it will resume at 10am Friday, an AAI statement said.

The railways cancelled 86 trains and short terminated 37 others, officials said. In a statement, Western Railway said,

Meanwhile, power supply was disrupted in nearly 560 villages.The Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) chalked out an action plan well in advance, the company’s in-charge managing director Shahmeena Husain said.

A 150-year-old temple collapsed in Porbandar Thursday as waves and heavy rains lashed the coastal area. A Coast Guard official said they have been monitoring the cyclone.