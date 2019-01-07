Lord Brahma first to discover dinosaurs, mentioned them in Vedas: PU geologist

A Panjab University (PU) geologist, who has been conducting a research on origin and existence of dinosaurs in India, for more than 25 years, Sunday suggested that Lord Brahma, being the “greatest scientist of this universe” knew about dinosaurs and well-documented them in Vedas.

”There is nothing that Lord Brahma, who is creator of this universe, did not know. He was completely aware of the existence of dinosaurs and even mentioned them in Vedas. Before anyone else in the world, it was Lord Brahma who discovered dinosaurs’ existence on earth. India was a hotspot for dinosaur evolution and breeding before extinction. A dinosaur named Rajasaurus had originated in India,” said Ashu Khosla, associate professor in the department of geology at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has presented his research paper on topic ‘Biotic assemblages from the Deccan trap-associated sedimentary sequences of penninsular India’ at 106th Indian Science Congress at Lovely Professional University in Phagwara.

“It is from our Vedas that Americans and Britishers took the concept of dinosaurs and got to know about them. Even though the dinosaurs had become extinct almost 6.5 crore years back, Lord Brahma must have got to know about them through his unmatched spiritual powers when he might have closed his eyes, while writing the Vedas. No one in this world will accept or digest it, but it is a truth that origin of everything, including the dinosaurs is mentioned in Vedas. Even the word dinosaur has its origin in Sanskrit – ‘dino’ means terrible, it translates to ‘daayan’ (witch) and ‘saur’, which otherwise means lizard, is related to ‘asur’ (rakshas). So, everything that exists on earth is well-mentioned in Vedas,” he claimed.

Khosla claimed that he, along with his team, had discovered the remains of the “Indian” dinosaur in Kheda district of Gujarat and officially named it ‘Rajasaurus Narmada ensis’.

“When we found the remains of Rajasaurus in Gujarat in 2001 along the banks of river Narmada, we named it ‘Raja’ to signify ‘lion’ as it was a meat-eating dinosaur. It was believed that Rajasaurus was linked to Tyranosaurus, which had origin in North America, but we proved that Rajasaurus was a new dinosaur and originated in India,” he claimed.

Khosla added that although the first remains of a dinosaur were found in 1820s in India at Jabalpur by a British who used to study geology, it was Lord Brahma who knew about them. “The first remains of a dinosaur in India were found in Jabalpur in 1828 by a British. It was the largest dinosaur found ever in Asia and called ‘sauropod’ – a plant-eating dinosaur,” said Shukla, a masters in geology and who did PhD on ‘Dinosaur Eggs and Eggshells from Late Indian Cretaceous Deposits’ from PU.

Asked if there is any scientific basis or evidence that the dinosaurs were mentioned in Vedas by Lord Brahma, Shukla said Vedas were written 25,000-30,000 years back, whereas dinosaurs became extinct 6.5 crore years back. “Since Vedas were not written on paper, but on leaves, we might not have a scientific evidence, but dinosaurs were certainly mentioned in Vedas by Lord Brahma. People will even dismiss the existence of Lord Brahma and question if he even wrote Vedas. There is no scientific proof, but Vedas are the biggest proof in itself. Even when I go to field for excavation of dinosaur fossils, I pray to Lord Brahma to help me. Even Wright Brothers took the idea of aeroplane from Pushpak Vimaan that was used by Ravana in Ramayana.”

Shukla added that he had gone on field visits to excavate dinosaur fossils in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and other states. “India is among the countries having world’s one of the largest dinosaur fossils. We already have close to 15,000-18,000 eggs. I personally have a collection of around 1,000 dinosaur eggs, which are used in research,” he said, adding that British took away a large number of dinosaur fossils from India.