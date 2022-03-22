Looking at request of students back from Ukraine: Govt to SC

The Centre informed the Supreme Court Monday that it is looking into representations on continuation of studies of students evacuated from Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

“They have represented the matter. Government is looking into it and will be taking a decision on the matter,” Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana.

The bench, also comprising Justice Krishna Murari, was hearing a plea which, among other things, sought evacuation of Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine and recognition of their MBBS degrees in India.

The AG told the bench that the government had completed the “mammoth” task of evacuating students from the war-torn country. “22,500 students have been evacuated and nationals from other countries have also been brought. A mammoth task has been completed,” he said.

Taking note, the bench disposed of the plea. “Prayer has been made so that studies are not affected. The Attorney General has assured that the government is looking into it. Thus, nothing survives in the plea and plea is accordingly disposed of,” the top court said in its order.