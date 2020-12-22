Looking at other states to source beef after Karnataka ban: Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

WITH beef set to be in shortage in Goa soon, after Karnataka’s proposed law on banning cattle slaughter, the government is now looking for other states from where it can source the meat, with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday stating that it is his duty to fulfil the needs and interest of the state’s 30 per cent minority population. “Currently, there is an issue because Karnataka has suddenly banned beef,” Sawant said. “Along with Maharashtra, Karnataka was our major source for sourcing live animals and meat (slaughtered and weighed). I have asked the Director of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services to look for ways and sources to tackle this situation.”

“For now,” he said, “we are sourcing live animals and beef meat from other states.”

While there was a shortage felt these last few days, the Goa government for now has managed to facilitate temporary beef supply to cover the month. Asked on his stand on the matter, Sawant said, “I also worship gau mata. But we have a 30 per cent minority population in our state. It is my duty to look after them, too.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.