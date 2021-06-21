Loni ‘assault video’ case: Bombay HC grants four-week protection from arrest to journalist Rana Ayyub

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted transit anticipatory bail to journalist Rana Ayyub in connection with the FIR against her for sharing the video of alleged assault of an elderly Muslim man at Loni in Ghaziabad. The court also granted her protection from arrest for four weeks.

A single-judge Bench of Justice Prakash D Naik was hearing Ayyub’s application seeking protection from arrest to enable her to approach a competent court in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the FIR registered by Loni Border Police in Ghaziabad on June 15.

The FIR was filed against Ayyub and others for offences punishable under sections 153 (giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings ), 505 (statements conducting public mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

It was alleged that the applicant had circulated the video on Twitter without verifying its authenticity.

Senior advocate Mihir Desai for the applicant contended that the applicant, who is a resident of Maharashtra, is an award-winning journalist and that the FIR has been registered only on the basis of the video, uploaded on social media, which was circulated by several persons.

Desai said that after learning the facts as reflected in the FIR, Ayyub had deleted the said tweet.

Adding that Ayyub has undergone spinal surgery and has been suffering from acute pain, he also sought protection from arrest to enable the journalist to approach an appropriate court for seeking relief in connection with the FIR.

After hearing submissions, the Bench observed, “Since investigation is being conducted by concerned police and since the concerned court will be dealing with the case on merits, it is not necessary to adjudicate on merits of application. However, to enable the applicant to approach the appropriate court, the protection can be granted for a temporary period of four weeks.”

In the event of arrest, the applicant will be released on a PR Bond of Rs 25,000 with one or more sureties. The protection will be granted for a period of four weeks, HC stated.