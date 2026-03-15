Long queues lead to scuffle as LPG anxiety continues in Punjab

Several districts in Punjab saw long queues outside gas agencies and residents rushing to refill their cylinders on Saturday as panic over a shortage of domestic LPG cylinders continued across the state.

Some had to wait for hours, while some were completing their KYC formalities before they were allowed to collect or even book cylinders. These situations added to the rush and tense scenes in several places.

In Ludhiana’s Giaspura area, consumers reportedly entered into verbal arguments with the staff of a gas agency after waiting in queues for hours.

A similar situation occurred in Bhawanigarh due to a long waiting time as people started lining up outside a gas agency since 5.00 AM