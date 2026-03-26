Long queues at Goa petrol pumps, dealers urge public to avoid ‘panic buying’

Long lines were witnessed at fuel pumps across the coastal state on Wednesday and Thursday, as motorists rushed to fill their tanks amid fears of a shortage due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. (Express Photo)

Amid long queues outside petrol pumps across the state, the Goa Petrol Dealers Association on Thursday asked people to “avoid panic buying”, claiming there is no shortage of fuel and that supply chains are functioning normally.

In a statement, the association said that due to the circulation of false and misleading news regarding fuel shortage, many people are rushing to fuel stations. “This panic buying has led to an abnormal surge in sales, nearly 2.5 to 3 times the normal levels, resulting in temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets across the country. We would like to assure all citizens that there is no shortage of fuel and adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL,” said Narahar Thakur, President, Goa Petrol Dealers Association.