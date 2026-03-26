Long queues at Goa petrol pumps, dealers urge public to avoid ‘panic buying’

Long lines were witnessed at fuel pumps across the coastal state on Wednesday and Thursday, as motorists rushed to fill their tanks amid fears of a shortage due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. (Express Photo)
Amid long queues outside petrol pumps across the state, the Goa Petrol Dealers Association on Thursday asked people to “avoid panic buying”, claiming there is no shortage of fuel and that supply chains are functioning normally.
In a statement, the association said that due to the circulation of false and misleading news regarding fuel shortage, many people are rushing to fuel stations. “This panic buying has led to an abnormal surge in sales, nearly 2.5 to 3 times the normal levels, resulting in temporary stock exhaustion at several retail outlets across the country. We would like to assure all citizens that there is no shortage of fuel and adequate stock is available with HPCL, IOCL and BPCL,” said Narahar Thakur, President, Goa Petrol Dealers Association.
“The supply chains are functioning normally. We request everyone to act responsibly and avoid panic buying. Do not store fuel in unauthorised containers, and purchase fuel only as per your regular needs. Do not believe or spread fake news,” he added.
Long lines were witnessed at fuel pumps across the coastal state on Wednesday and Thursday, as motorists rushed to fill their tanks amid fears of a shortage due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
After the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had also said that there was no shortage of petrol in the state. “We are seeing kilometre-long lines at the petrol pumps. This is needless. There is absolutely no shortage of petrol in Goa. Goa’s supply is being maintained. We are continuously coordinating with the Government of India. There is no need to top up your tank or fill it in cans,” Sawant said.
Regarding the LPG crisis, the Chief Minister said there was no shortage of domestic LPG cylinders. “People should not needlessly stock extra cylinders at home. Domestic supply is being maintained in a proper manner. For commercial purposes, 20% of the portion has already been allocated. All the commercial consumers should apply for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, and the additional 20% will be allocated from Thursday… Supply will be smooth,” he said.
Pavneet Singh Chadha is the Goa Correspondent of The Indian Express. His reporting focuses intensely on the state of Goa, covering major developments in politics, governance, and significant local events, which establishes his high degree of Expertise and Authority in the region.
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Policy and Governance: Reporting on the judiciary (e.g., Goa High Court flagging illegal structures) and the actions of government departments.
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