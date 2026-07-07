Western Ghats hit by extreme rain, Lonavala records highest 48-hour rainfall

The downpour comes as the monsoon advance remains delayed over parts of Northwest India, even as Western and Central regions witness intense rainfall activity.

Written by: Anjali Marar
3 min readBengaluruJul 7, 2026 12:51 PM IST
Lonavala record rainfall, Maharashtra rain, Western Ghats rainfall, Lonavala weather, IMD Maharashtra, heavy rain Maharashtra, Raigad rainfall, Bhira rainfall, Pune rain update, southwest monsoon, low-pressure system, Konkan rainfall, monsoon advance, Indian Express news Since Sunday, districts across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, and Nashik, have witnessed intense rainfall, with several locations reporting record-breaking rainfall.(Express File Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)
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Exceptionally heavy rain battered the Western Ghats of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day this month, with several ghat regions recording over 500 mm of rainfall in 24 hours Tuesday.

Since Sunday, districts across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, and Nashik, have witnessed intense rainfall, with several locations reporting record-breaking rainfall.

Lonavala, the popular hill station located around 80 km from Pune, recorded 620 mm of rainfall Tuesday, taking its 48-hour rainfall total to 1,290 mm — the highest on record. Earlier, the region had witnessed an extreme rain event on August 2 and 3, 1953, when Lonavala received 882 mm of rainfall over 48 hours, with the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded at 493 mm.

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Another significant 48-hour rainfall event occurred between August 13 and 15, 1983, when Lonavala received 507 mm, according to the 2015 report titled PMP Atlas for West Flowing Rivers of Western Ghats, prepared jointly by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission.

In Raigad district, Bhira recorded 512 mm of rainfall Tuesday, taking its two-day total to 1,121 mm. Other locations in the region that witnessed extremely heavy rainfall included Davdi (688 mm), Tamhini (570 mm), Dongerwadi (423 mm), Shirgaon (420 mm), Walwhan (392 mm), Khand and Mulshi (312 mm each), and Nilshi (307 mm).

“The Southwest Monsoon has been vigorous over Konkan, Goa, and Central Maharashtra,” IMD said.

Low-pressure system

The intense rainfall was triggered by a low-pressure system that had formed off the Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal. It intensified as it moved across Central India, becoming a depression by Sunday. As of Tuesday morning, weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area and was located over East Madhya Pradesh.

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IMD said the system is likely to move slowly west-northwestwards across Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh, weakening further by Wednesday.

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Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall is expected over parts of Madhya Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha till Wednesday.

Monsoon advance remains delayed

While parts of Central and Western India, including Mumbai and Pune, have been witnessing intense rainfall over the past 48 hours, the Southwest Monsoon is yet to reach several parts of extreme northwest India.

The normal date for the monsoon to cover the entire country is July 8. However, the advance has remained stalled since July 2, with the monsoon’s northern limit still passing through Jamnagar, Udaipur, Jhunjhunu, Hisar, and Bathinda.

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Also Read | Heavy rain alert issued for Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh until July 9

IMD has said the monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Rajasthan over the next three days. If delayed further, the complete monsoon coverage could become the most delayed since 2021.

The onset is still pending in parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat, including Bikaner, Barmer, Jaipur, and Kutch, where the monsoon normally arrives between June 30 and July 5.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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