Western Ghats hit by extreme rain, Lonavala records highest 48-hour rainfall

Since Sunday, districts across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, and Nashik, have witnessed intense rainfall, with several locations reporting record-breaking rainfall.(Express File Photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

Exceptionally heavy rain battered the Western Ghats of Maharashtra for the second consecutive day this month, with several ghat regions recording over 500 mm of rainfall in 24 hours Tuesday.

Since Sunday, districts across Maharashtra, including Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Thane, and Nashik, have witnessed intense rainfall, with several locations reporting record-breaking rainfall.

Lonavala, the popular hill station located around 80 km from Pune, recorded 620 mm of rainfall Tuesday, taking its 48-hour rainfall total to 1,290 mm — the highest on record. Earlier, the region had witnessed an extreme rain event on August 2 and 3, 1953, when Lonavala received 882 mm of rainfall over 48 hours, with the highest 24-hour rainfall recorded at 493 mm.