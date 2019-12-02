Lonar crater, Nandur Madhmeshwar sanctuary to be Maharashtra’s first two Ramsar sites

Lonar crater (Buldhana) and Nandur Madhmeshwar sanctuary (Nashik) are set to become the first two sites from Maharashtra to be notified as ‘Ramsar sites’. Currently, there are 2,372 wetland sites around the world, 27 of which are in India. The two sites were selected based on a variety of flora and fauna that they are home to.

The Convention on Wetlands, called the Ramsite Convention, is an inter-governmental treaty that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and better use of wetlands and their resources. Once notified, the two sites in Maharashtra will get funds and capacity building for conservation.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will notify the wetland within a month’s time, sources said. “We have received a positive response from the Environment Ministry…” said N Vasudevan, additional principal chief conservator of forests (Mangrove cell), Maharashtra forest department. The proposals to notify these sites were recommended at the 4th meeting of the Maharashtra State Wetland Committee (MSWC), held on April 3, 2017.

Lonar crater lake was identified as a unique geographical site by C J E Alexander, a British officer, in 1823. Geologists believe it was formed due to an asteroid collision, which occurred somewhere between 35,000 and 50,000 years ago. Considering its flora and fauna, the Maharashtra government on June 8, 2000, declared the crater and area around it as a sanctuary. It has rich ecological, floral and faunal significance.

On November 17, 2017, principal secretary (forests) Vikas Kharage wrote to the MoEFCC additional secretary about declaration of Lonar crate and Nandur Madhmeshwar as Ramsar sites. The Ramsar convention was introduced in India in 1982.