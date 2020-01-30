Loksatta foundation day: BJP failed to know me despite being in govt together for so long, says CM Uddhav

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Loksatta’s foundation day function, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Loksatta’s foundation day function, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday said Shiv Sena’s erstwhile ally, the BJP, failed to know him despite being in the government together for so long.

Speaking at an event to mark Loksatta’s foundation day in Mumbai, Uddhav said BJP’s refusal to accept its “promise of 50:50 power-sharing” in government posts, proved him to be a liar, which hurt him and also made him angry.

“The BJP, which was Sena’s ally for over two decades, failed to know me. Its taken for granted attitude, coupled with its failure to honour the promise of 50:50 power-sharing post-state elections, led Sena explore alternative arrangement with NCP and Congress to form the government,” Uddhav told Loksatta Editor Girish Kuber.

(From left) Minister of State for Dairy Development Sunil Kedar, senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, The Express Group Executive Director Anant Goenka, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, state minister Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and Loksatta Editor Girish Kuber at Loksatta’s foundation day function, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) (From left) Minister of State for Dairy Development Sunil Kedar, senior Congress leader Anant Gadgil, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, The Express Group Executive Director Anant Goenka, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, state minister Nawab Malik, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant and Loksatta Editor Girish Kuber at Loksatta’s foundation day function, in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Express photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

He added: “BJP’s failure to accept the 50:50 power-sharing arrangement was the breaking point. It amounted to proving me a liar… This hurt me and made me very angry.”

In a lighter vein, expressing gratitude to the BJP for creating a situation that led him become the chief minister, Uddhav said: “Had the BJP honoured the 50:50 power-sharing formula, I would have not become the CM. Some Shiv Sainik would have been the CM.”

“We had suggested that the post of CM should be rotated between BJP and Sena for two and a half years each. I had even recommended that we would put it in writing when a Sena CM would assume charge and when the term would end. And this would be put up at the Mantralaya.”

On forming a coalition government with the Congress and the NCP, Uddhav said, “Now, we have taken a decision and there is no looking back.” The government completing five years will just be the “first phase”, he added.

Asked about contradictory statements coming from leaders of the Congress, which doesn’t share Sena’s ideology, the CM said, “Any government that comes to power cannot work against the Constitution.”

Uddhav denied teething problems in the three-party coalition. “We are all our working together… In just two months, the government has taken two big decisions — loan waiver for farmers and Rs 10 meal for poor.”

Conceding that loan waiver was not the final solution, he said that it was necessary to address the primary concerns of farmers. “The government cannot be unduly worried about its treasury when farmers are dying.”

On his decision to visit Ayodhya on March 7 on completion of 100 days in office, Uddhav said: “Ram temple is not anybody’s private property. Moreover, I have decided to go to Ayodhya after completing 100 days in government. If our allies (Congress and NCP) come, I will be happy to take them along.”

Asked about the induction of his son Aaditya Thackeray in the Cabinet, he said, “The father and son relationship will not come in the way our of work… Bal Thackeray had always made a distinction between the father-son relation and the party.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App