Loksatta Digital becomes No 1 Marathi news website

Indian Express Group’s Loksatta website became the undisputed leader among the Marathi news publishers in India with 13.4m unique visitors (UVs) recorded in December 2020.

According to the latest comScore MMX report, the website registered 12 per cent growth in the quarter ending December 2020. The flagship Marathi news brand of the Indian Express Group raced ahead of the top five regional websites like News18 Lokmat (-8 %), ESAKAL.COM (-9%), LOKMAT.COM (-15%) and Maharashtra Times (-60%).

According to Sanjay Sindhwani, CEO, IE Online Media Services, the entire growth in Loksatta is driven by organic acquisition of new users and higher retention and engagement with existing users. “The numbers and rank are a validation of our readers’ trust in our content. I congratulate the entire Loksatta editorial team for ensuring that the site offers relevant, timely, verified news and updates to the Marathi diaspora globally. We will continue to invest in our editorial teams to offer better experiences and wider coverage to our readers,” he said.

The Indian Express Group is one of the country’s largest digital news publishers. Its flagship indianexpress.com ranks among the largest English newspaper sites in the country.

The Indian Express and the business daily, The Financial Express, are published from a dozen cities every day, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Pune, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Jammu and Chennai. The Group publishes Loksatta in Mumbai, the largest Marathi daily, and Jansatta in Hindi.