Lokpal team: From top judges to experienced bureaucrats

Justice Dilip Balasaheb Bhosale

Joined the Bar in June 1980 after securing his law degree from Government Law College, Mumbai. In January 2001, he was elevated as judge of the Bombay High Court. Justice Bhosale was transferred to Karnataka High Court in 2012 and then to High Court of Judicature in Hyderabad in 2014. He took oath as Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court on July 30, 2016 and retired in October 2018.

Advertising

Justice Bhosale comes from a family of freedom fighters. His father Barrister Babasaheb Bhosale was the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. His uncle Prof Shivajirao Bhosale was Vice-Chancellor of Marathwada University.

Justice Pradip Kumar Mohanty

He completed his LLB from M S Law College and was sworn in as an Additional Judge of Orissa High Court on March 7, 2002. He was made permanent judge of the High Court in March 2004.

Justice Mohanty was appointed as Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court for five times. He was transferred to Jharkhand High Court where he took oath as judge in April 2016. In October 2016, he was appointed Acting Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court and was elevated as Chief Justice in March 2017. He retired in June 2017.

Advertising

He hails from a family of eminent jurists. His father, late Justice Jugal Kishore Mohanty was a judge of the Orissa High Court who later became the Chief Justice of Sikkim High Court. His maternal grandfather, late Justice Rajkishore Das, was also a judge of the Orissa High Court.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari

She completed LLB from Himachal Pradesh University and was enrolled as an Advocate in March 1984. She was elevated as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh in December 2005.

Justice Abhilasha Kumari was transferred to the Gujarat High Court where she took oath as Additional Judge in January 2006 and became Permanent Judge in September 2006. She was appointed Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur in February 2018. She took oath on February 9 and retired on February 23.

After retirement, Justice Kumari, who is daughter of former Himachal Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, was appointed as Chairperson of the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission (GSHRC), a post she currently holds.

Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi

Currently Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court, Justice Ajay Kumar Tripathi was elevated as an Additional Judge of Patna High Court in October 2006 and became a Permanent Judge there in November 2007.

He graduated in Economics from Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and studied law at Campus Law Centre, Delhi University. He enrolled at Patna High Court in 1981. Justice Tripathi is a member of Academic Council of National Law School Banglore as well as a special invitee to the Bar Council of India’s Education Committee. He was appointed as Chhattisgarh High Court Chief Justice in July 2018.

A keen golfer, he served as President of Patna Golf Club between 2007 and 2009.

Dinesh Kumar Jain

An IAS officer of 1983 batch, he was appointed Chief Secretary of Maharashtra in April 2018. He was due to retire in January 2019, but got a three-month extension.

Hailing from Rajasthan, he holds an MTech in Mechanical Engineering and MBA in Overseas Projects. He was on central deputation from 1995 to 2015 and served in various Central departments including agriculture, rural development and was closely associated with the implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

Archana Ramasundaram

A Tamil Nadu cadre IPS officer of 1980 batch, she is a post-graduate in Economics from the University of Rajasthan where she also worked as a lecturer before joining police service. On deputation with the Centre, she served the CBI DIG, Joint Director and later as Additional Director, CBI. In June 2015, she was promoted and posted as the Director General, National Crime Records Bureau in New Delhi. On February 3, 2016, she assumed charge as the Director-General, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and earned the distinction of being the first woman to head a paramilitary force in India. She retired in July 2018.

Mahender Singh

A retired 1981-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, Singh served as Member, Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC), which played a major role in GST implementation.

I P Gautam

Advertising

An IAS officer of 1986-batch, he was closely associated with the development of Ahmedabad and retired as Principal Secretary Urban Development in April 2013. He is currently the full-time Managing Director of Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. Gautam retired as principal secretary of urban development in 2013 and was a key figure behind constructing the Sabarmati River Front, Kankaria Lake Front and the Bus Rapid Transport System during his tenure.