Lokpal protest: Anna Hazare to hold fasts from January 30

Social activist Anna Hazare announced Friday that he will launch a hunger strike from January 30 next year over the Centre’s failure to appoint the anti-corruption ombudsman as per the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013.

Claiming that he had earlier postponed or suspended his agitation over promises made by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and its emissaries, Hazare said that he was wrong to trust their “lies”.

Earlier this year, the activist had announced that he would go on fast from October 2 at his village Ralegan Siddhi over non-appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas. However, Hazare withdrew the protest after Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan met him on behalf of the BJP governments in the state and the Centre.