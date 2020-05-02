Lokpal member Justice (retd) A K Tripathi dies of coronavirus

Justice AK Tripathi (retd) died of the novel coronavirus Justice AK Tripathi (retd) died of the novel coronavirus

Former Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court and Lokpal member Ajay Kumar Tripathi passed away late evening on Saturday at AIIMS trauma centre. He was admitted to the hospital in April after he tested positive for Covid-19. On Saturday, he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and succumbed to the month-long illness.

“He was still positive for Covid-19 and at around 9 pm he suffered a cardiac arrest,” said Dr Amil Lathwal, medical superintendent of AIIMS trauma centre. The hospital had put him off the ventilator few weeks ago after he showed some developments, however, he was put back on ventilator support.

Tripathi, 62, was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal.

In the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen by 2,411, taking the country’s tally to 37,776 cases, including 1,223 deaths and 10,017 recoveries.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)

