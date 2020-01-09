Lokpal member Dilip B Bhosale resigns citing ‘personal reasons’

Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019. (Express File Photo: Vishal Srivastav) Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019. (Express File Photo: Vishal Srivastav)

Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Justice Dilip B Bhosale has tendered his resignation as the judicial member of the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. Sources told The Indian Express Justice Bhosale tendered his resignation on January 6 citing “personal reasons”.

Justice Bhosale was administered the oath of office by Lokpal chairman Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose on March 27, 2019. The other judicial members of the Lokpal are former Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Pradip Kumar Mohanty, Former Chief Justice of Manipur High Court Abhilasha Kumari and Former Chief Justice of Chhattisgarh High Court Ajay Kumar Tripathi.

Justice Bhosale was elevated as judge of the Bombay High Court on January 22, 2001 at the age of 45. He served as judge of the High Courts of Bombay and Karnataka and as Acting Chief Justice of the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad for the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for a period of 15 months (2015-2016).

The Lokpal, temporarily operating from The Ashok hotel in New Delhi, has jurisdiction to inquire into allegations of corruption against anyone who is or has been prime minister, or a minister in the Union government, or a member of Parliament, as well as officials of the Union government under Groups A, B, C and D; it can also investigate corruption complaints against chairpersons, members, officers and directors of any board, corporation, society, trust or autonomous body either established by an Act of Parliament or wholly or partly funded by the Union or State government; it also covers any society or trust or body that receives foreign contribution above Rs 10 lakh.

