Lok Sabha’s 7-day deadline for TMC rebels to reply to disqualification push

20 rebel MPs of Trinamool, who have joined NCPI, have been asked to respond to Abhishek Banerjee's disqualification petition. File

The Lok Sabha secretariat has given 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, who merged with the little-known, Tripura-based Nationalist Citizens Party of India in June, seven days to reply to a petition seeking their disqualification on grounds of defection.

The petition, according to the notice from the Secretariat issued on Wednesday, was filed by Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool’s national general secretary and the party’s leader in the Lok Sabha.

The letter is dated August 25 (Tuesday). Incidentally, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana on Tuesday agreed to hear Banerjee’s plea for swift action in the matter, and sought a response from the rebels.