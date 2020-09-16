Lok Sabha MP Balli Durga Prasad Rao passes away

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rao's death was a blow to the party.

Tirupati MP and YSRCP leader Balli Durga Prasad Rao passed away Wednesday. He had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai after testing positive for novel coronavirus, news agency PTI quoted his family members as saying. He was 65.

Rao had been a three-term MLA in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly and a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu Cabinet in undivided Andhra Pradesh. He was admitted to the hospital, three weeks ago after he tested positive for novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay his condolences. “Saddened by the demise of Lok Sabha MP, Balli Durga Prasad Rao Garu. He was an experienced leader, who made effective contributions towards the progress of Andhra Pradesh. My thoughts are with his family and well-wishers in this sad hour,” he said.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said Rao’s death was a blow to the party.

“The sudden death of Tirupati MP Balli Durgaprasad has come as a shock. He has worked tirelessly in the public service for 4 decades as an MLA, Minister and MP. His death was a desperate blow to the party. I offer my condolences to the family, praying for peace for their souls,” he said.

The chief minister called Rao’s son and consoled him over the bereavement and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family members.

