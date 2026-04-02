Lok Sabha takes up CAPF Bill today, MHA seeks exemption from House rule

WITH THE Lok Sabha set to take up the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to the legislation from Rule 116, which stipulates that a Bill should be introduced two days prior to its consideration.

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The Indian Express has learnt that the MHA on Wednesday wrote to Birla stating that due to lack of time, it is not possible to introduce the Bill in the LS two days prior. It is also learnt to have requested the Speaker to relax the applicability of Rule 116 for considering the Bill in the House.