Lok Sabha takes up CAPF Bill today, MHA seeks exemption from House rule
The Indian Express has learnt that the MHA on Wednesday wrote to Birla stating that due to lack of time, it is not possible to introduce the Bill in the LS two days prior. It is also learnt to have requested the Speaker to relax the applicability of Rule 116 for considering the Bill in the House.
WITH THE Lok Sabha set to take up the Central Armed Police Forces (General Administration) Bill, 2026 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is learnt to have written to Speaker Om Birla, urging him to the legislation from Rule 116, which stipulates that a Bill should be introduced two days prior to its consideration.
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The Indian Express has learnt that the MHA on Wednesday wrote to Birla stating that due to lack of time, it is not possible to introduce the Bill in the LS two days prior. It is also learnt to have requested the Speaker to relax the applicability of Rule 116 for considering the Bill in the House.
Rule 116 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in LS reads: “On the day on which the motion for consideration is set down in the list of business which shall, unless the Speaker otherwise directs, be not less than two days from the receipt of the notice, the member giving notice may move that the Bill be taken into consideration.”
Replying to the debate, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that the Bill aims to strengthen the security system of the country. Dismissing allegations that the bill is against the federal structure of the country, Rai said, “I want to clarify that the bill is not against the federal structure. In fact, it further strengthens the federal structure.”
He maintained the bill helps in maintaining a proper coordination between armed forces and state police as well as state administration. The minister also dismissed apprehensions of several members regarding other issues such as violation of the principles of separation of power, and stagnation in the career progression.
The Bill, if passed, is likely to effectively undo a Supreme Court verdict directing the Centre to progressively reduce the deputation of IPS officers in the CAPFs.
Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusing on religious minorities in India. A journalist for over eight years, Rehman moved to this role after covering Uttar Pradesh for five years for The Indian Express.
During his time in Uttar Pradesh, he covered politics, crime, health, and human rights among other issues. He did extensive ground reports and covered the protests against the new citizenship law during which many were killed in the state.
During the Covid pandemic, he did extensive ground reporting on the migration of workers from the metropolitan cities to villages in Uttar Pradesh. He has also covered some landmark litigations, including the Babri Masjid-Ram temple case and the ongoing Gyanvapi-Kashi Vishwanath temple dispute.
Prior to that, he worked on The Indian Express national desk for three years where he was a copy editor.
Rehman studied at La Martiniere, Lucknow and then went on to do a bachelor's degree in History from Ramjas College, Delhi University. He also has a Masters degree from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia. ... Read More
Have been in journalism covering national politics for 23 years. Have covered six consecutive Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls in almost all the states. Currently writes on ruling BJP. Always loves to understand what's cooking in the national politics (And ventures into the act only in kitchen at home). ... Read More