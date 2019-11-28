Lok Sabha takes up all 20 starred questions

As many as 20 starred questions were taken up during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, a record since 1972.

“In recent history, it is a record that all 20 questions have been taken on record and oral answers have been placed before the House,” said Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

According to Lok Sabha officials, this is the first time since 1972 that all the 20 starred questions were taken up during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha. The previous record was created on March 14, 1972 during a session of the fifth Lok Sabha when 14 starred questions were answered. The number of starred questions was fixed at 20 per Question Hour from the fourth session of the fifth Lok Sabha in 1972.

However, in case of at least four starred questions, no oral answer could be given as the members who had asked the questions were not present in the House on Wednesday. For instance, Manoj Tiwari of the BJP could not ask his question as he was not present.

As soon as the proceedings began on Wednesday, BJP member Meenakshi Lekhi asked a detailed supplementary question about the use of technology by coal-based thermal plants. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members to keep their questions brief.

“Mujhe apni soochi ko 20 tak le jana hain (I want to take my list to 20),” Birla said, apparently referring to the 20 starred questions listed for the Question Hour.