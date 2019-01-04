Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan suspends 21 MPs for disruption

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday suspended 21 MPs from the AIADMK and TDP for four days for disrupting proceedings despite several warnings from her.

Advertising

This came a day after she suspended 24 AIADMK MPs for five consecutive sittings for the same reason. The AIADMK members were protesting over the Cauvery issue.

As Zero Hour began on Thursday, AIADMK and TDP members gathered in the Well, raising slogans and carrying banners demanding stalling of a dam on Cauvery river and special status for Andhra Pradesh, respectively. The AIADMK members flung papers towards the Speaker’s chair several times. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar appealed to the MPs to return to their seats, but protests by the members of the two southern parties continued.

The Speaker initially warned that she would be forced to name the unruly members and take action against them. “I warn you, I will name you. You have come to the Well and are persistently creating trouble,” she said.

Advertising

As the members refused to budge, the Speaker suspended 21 TDP and AIADMK members under Rule 374(A) of Lok Sabha proceedings for the next four sittings of the House. Among them were former Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (TDP), Thota Narasimham (TDP) and Renuka Butta who had won on a YSR Congress ticket.

The suspended members will not be able to take part in proceedings for the rest of the winter session, which concludes on January 8.

“You are wilfully obstructing the proceedings of the House. I am, therefore, constrained to name you and suspend you…” Mahajan said.