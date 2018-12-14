Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan forwards complaint on disqualification of BJP MP

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has forwarded a complaint seeking disqualification of Harish Meena, BJP member from Dausa (Rajasthan), to the Lok Sabha Secretariat for appropriate action.

Meena, a former IPS officer, joined the Congress on November 14 without giving up his Lok Sabha seat. He won Deoli-Uniara seat in Tonk district in the recent Assembly election.

BJP member Narendra Keshav Sawaikar (Goa) had complained to the Speaker on November 29 that Meena had joined the Congress and fought an Assembly election without resigning from the BJP, violating the anti-defection law.

In any case, Meena is expected to put in his papers as a member of Parliament following his election to the Assembly.

Another BJP member, Savitribai Phule, representing Bahraich Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, had announced resignation from primary membership of the party a week ago.