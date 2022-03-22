Lok Sabha Speaker suggests all-party meet to take decision on MPs’ quota

With the MPs coming under pressure for admissions in Kendriya Vidyalayas, Speaker Om Birla on Monday suggested that there could be an all-party meeting to decide whether the privilege for the people’s representatives for recommending the admissions should be done away with or increased.

“I will seek the views of all party leaders on this. We will inform the Education Minister about the decision,” Birla said in the Lok Sabha.

The issue was raised by Congress MP Manish Tewari who stated that the 10-seat quota for each MP is inadequate as every MP receives hundreds of requests from their constituents for admissions to central schools. “Each of us represents 15-20 lakh people and each constituency has at least 35-40 lakh people. Education ministry has provided us the privilege of recommending 10 seats in the central education institutions. I want to humbly submit that it creates a lot of inconvenience for us. Because those who are denied get angry with us. I have a request: either you enhance the quota from 10 to 50 or do away with it,” Tewari said.

MPs from both sides thumped the desk in support of the Congress MP’s submission.

Responding to this, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the number of seats in the quota was even smaller earlier and there has also been some allotment from the central minister’s office. “But the court also made some comments on it and it’s a weird situation. Education is a state subject but these schools are open also to facilitate the education for the children of government employees whose jobs are transferable… But if the House has a view on it, we will look into it. This House can take a view and the Speaker can give us directions,” Pradhan said.

However, TMC MP Mahua Moitra said dropping the quota altogether would not be a good idea. “I represent an area which is on the border and has a lot of BSF personnel and a lot of people with transferable jobs. There is only one Kendriya Vidyalaya there. I am sure many of my colleagues face this trouble every year that the quota of 10 admissions should be increased.

“The quota of 10 admissions is very small. But to do away with the quota completely would be very difficult. There are some people in other areas where there are other schools, they can take advantage in areas like ours where there is only one CBSE school. People with transferable jobs need that. So, perhaps the ministry, for this Parliament Secretariat, can have a separate cell where those people who need more quota for admissions, can provide that. It would be very difficult if the quota is removed,” Moitra, MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal, said.

The Speaker said he would hold a meeting on the issue.