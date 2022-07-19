scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Lok Sabha Speaker recognises Rahul Shewale as Shiv Sena floor leader

The move comes almost a month after a revolt in the Shiv Sena ranks saw over two-third MLAs joining rebel leader and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:19:14 pm
Rahul Shewale (Image: Facebook)

Following a request by 12 of the 19 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla Tuesday recognised Rahul Shewale as the floor leader of the party in the lower house.

The move comes almost a month after a revolt in the Shiv Sena ranks saw over two-third MLAs joining rebel leader and now Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, paving the way for a new alliance government with the BJP.

Must read |Shinde faction’s choice for LS leader is two-time Dalit MP

A two-time MP from Mumbai South Central, the 49-year-old Dalit leader, who has been associated with the Sena for over two decades now, was the first party MP to write to Uddhav Thackeray urging him to support NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the elections.

Lately, Shewale has also been in the news for rape allegations against him.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...Premium
UPSC Key-July 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ or ‘Dependency...
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...Premium
Cinderella’s father: Unpaid leave, long absence from office, facing...
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...

The son of a Naval officer who was born in Mumbai, Shewale was a Sena shakha pramukh in the city in the early 2000s.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?
Explained

What's behind the record-breaking heatwave in Europe?

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

With eye on patch-up, Shinde Sena rebels spare Uddhav, gun for Pawar

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Right to MSP’ for UPSC CSE

Premium
Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story
Opinion

Lalit, Sushmita and us: It's time to change the standard love story

Premium
ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
NSE co-location scam

ED arrests former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

ED arrests Jharkhand CM's political aide on money laundering charges

ED arrests Jharkhand CM's political aide on money laundering charges

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

DSP run over by truck in Nuh during raid to check illegal mining

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

India-Pak cricket match to be 'one of the highlights' of CWG 2022: CEO

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

No GST on these food items when sold loose, clarifies Sitharaman

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

She had to borrow mother's stole, says father of Kerala girl forced to remove innerwear

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

Pak national held for crossing border to kill Nupur Sharma: Police

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom
Explained

How Chief Ministers' foreign trips are cleared, and by whom

Premium

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement