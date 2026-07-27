Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urges consensus for debate on tougher anti-paper leak law

With 91 amendments submitted, the proposed anti-paper leak law is set for debate even as the Opposition continues protests over the NEET paper leak.

Written by: Harikishan Sharma
3 min readBengaluruUpdated: Jul 27, 2026 04:04 PM IST
Lok Sabha OppositionOpposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, K C Venugopal, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mahua Moitra, stage a protest during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in New Delhi on Monday (Photo: PTI).
Make us preferred source on Google

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged the government and the Opposition to reach a consensus by 5 pm so that the House can take up for discussion the stringent law against exam paper leaks introduced in the House Monday. Birla made this announcement soon after the House reassembled at 2 pm but could not function amid sloganeering by the Opposition members over police action against students during protests over NEET paper leak last week.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of State for the Department of Personnel and Training Dr Jitendra Singh introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026.

Birla announced that the House will take up the Bill, which, he said, is an extremely important piece of legislation related to the future, aspirations and hard work of crores of youths of the country.

“This Bill is very important to safeguard the interests of crores of youths by providing provisions to effectively check crimes like paper leaks and stringent penal provisions to punish culprits,” Birla said.

Over 90 amendments submitted

Underlining the need for a debate, the Speaker said that members had submitted 91 amendment notices, signalling significant interest across party lines to deliberate on the clauses.

“In a democracy, the expression of views by all is the core strength of the system,” Birla told the House. “Sloganeering and displaying placards is not the way to express views. I have allocated six hours for discussion, and if members wish to speak further, I will request the House to extend the time.”

Birla urged Opposition members to return to their seats and participate in the debate before adjourning proceedings until 5 pm to allow leaders to find common ground.

Story continues below this ad

Concurring with the Speaker, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju questioned the rationale behind the Opposition’s protests despite filing multiple amendment notices.

“On the one hand, many amendment notices have been submitted, and the Speaker has agreed to grant sufficient time for debate; why then raise slogans?” Rijiju asked.

Saying that the nation’s youth were closely watching parliamentary proceedings, the minister added, “Preventing a debate on a crucial measure like the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill sends a very wrong message. I urge the Congress party to explain this to its colleagues and initiate the discussion. We agree whatever time the Speaker decides.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Harikishan Sharma
Harikishan Sharma
facebook
twitter

Harikishan Sharma, Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express' National Bureau, specializes in reporting on governance, policy, and data. He covers the Prime Minister’s Office and pivotal central ministries, such as the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Cooperation, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Rural Development, and Ministry of Jal Shakti. His work primarily revolves around reporting and policy analysis. In addition to this, he authors a weekly column titled "STATE-ISTICALLY SPEAKING," which is prominently featured on The Indian Express website. In this column, he immerses readers in narratives deeply rooted in socio-economic, political, and electoral data, providing insightful perspectives on these critical aspects of governance and society. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments