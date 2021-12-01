This is not the way: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla slams Opposition for creating ruckus in House

Criticising the Opposition for sloganeering and creating a ruckus in the House, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Wednesday said their behaviour is not justified and the House cannot function if some members disturb the entire House.

Birla made the remarks during the question hour when some members of the Opposition came down to the Well and started raising slogans. Birla requested them to maintain decorum.

He said, “You are a member of the House. Senior members are speaking and you are waving placards in front of them. What decorum do you want to create in the House?”

Before adjourning the House till 12 noon, Birla said, “I have given your leader enough time, ample opportunity to speak on your issue yesterday (Tuesday).”

“You have come to raise slogans, you have brought placards here. This is the wrong way,” Birla said.

He also asked the House to take “collective” steps to stop disruptions. “I urge the Houses to make a collective effort to stop such wrong practices and traditions,” Birla said.

“The House represents 130 crore people. You want to express the public’s sentiment. Question Hour is an important time. The government is ready to answer everything. You don’t want to hear the answer, this is not the right way,” Birla said.