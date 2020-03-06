Speaker-led committee to look into MPs’ behaviour in Lok Sabha, likely to frame fresh rules

The committee which would look into the behaviour of the MPs would be headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File photo) The committee which would look into the behaviour of the MPs would be headed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File photo)

A Speaker-led committee would be formed to look into the behaviour of MPs inside the Lok Sabha and based on this, might frame fresh rules to take action against any unruly act, sources told The Indian Express Friday.

This comes a day after seven Congress MPs were suspended for the remainder of the Budget session in Parliament for “gross misconduct.” The sources, however, said that these suspended lawmakers might not be disqualified.

Explained | How an MP is suspended from Lok Sabha by the Speaker

On Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed a motion suspending the Congress members who trooped to the Well and snatched papers from the Speaker’s table. They were protesting against a Rajasthan MP who called for a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the “home” of Congress president Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy.

According to current rules, in order to ensure that proceedings are conducted in the proper manner, the Speaker is empowered to force a Member to withdraw from the House (for the remaining part of the day), or to place him/her under suspension.

However, the authority for revocation of this order is not vested in the Speaker. It is for the House, if it so desires, to resolve on a motion to revoke the suspension.

