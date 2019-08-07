Lok Sabha session adjourned sine die, most productive session since 1952, says Speaker Om Birla

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day ahead of the scheduled conclusion. The almost two-months-long session, which saw the passage of a number of crucial legislations, has been the most productive session since 1952, said Speaker Om Birla.

Advertising

The session, which began on June 17, was scheduled to conclude on July 26 but was extended till August 7. However, a day before the extended session was to come to an end, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi requested the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings sine die as “99 per cent” of the government business had been completed.

During the session, 35 bills were passed, a total of 183 starred questions were orally answered, 1,066 issues of urgent importance were taken up, and 488 issues were taken up under rule 377, Birla said. In order to make it more productive, the Lower House sat for 75 hours late in the evening.

“There were a total of 37 sittings in which we worked for 280 hours,” the Speaker said in his concluding remarks.

Advertising

The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha in which the BJP has clear majority on its own was distinct in many counts.

Unlike in the last two Lok Sabhas, which were marked by abrupt adjournments and uproarious scenes, this session did not have any abrupt adjournments.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to make his party MPs more regular in attending Parliament, Speaker Birla brought in a number of measures to improve the order and decorum of the house. He has introduced ballot system for Zero Hour mentioning, and paid extra attention to see that every member gets time to put his or her views.

Birla’s effort to make every MP speak in the first session itself has been a huge success, most of the MPs got chance to speak at least once, said a BJP leader.

However, the Opposition parties complained that the treasury benches were trying to rush through Bills without giving the opposition time to study and debate. They have accused the BJP of steamrolling crucial bills which included amendments to the RTI and changes to the UAPA and NIA bills.

Speaker Birla has promised the opposition that he would see that the government follow the rule that calls for distribution of Bills at least two days in advance so that the MPs can study and prepare for the debate.

Politically too, the first session was different. It began with a call for a united opposition, but by the end of the session, the opposition has been left a deeply divided house, with smaller parties re-aligning with the BJP.

The main opposition Congress, which had been the leading force in the Upper House and could stall a number of legislations despite the BJP’s majority in the Lok Sabha, saw its strength weaken every day, with many of its MPs deserting the party. The Congress’s ability to cobble up a united force against the ruling party also has been diminished.