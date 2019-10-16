Lok Sabha Secretariat writes to MPs, seeks inputs on Parliament renovation or new building

Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the question of whether there should be a new Parliament building or existing one will be upgraded is still open, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has written to MPs seeking their inputs on the matter.

The letter asks all elected representatives to reply within a week by email on the required renovations for the existing building and their suggestions about the facilities in a new building housing the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, their Secretariats, and other offices.

The proposal for a new Parliament building is not new, and at least two Speakers have publicly stated the need for one, given functional deficiencies in the iconic structure. Proposal for a new building was mooted by previous LS Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, in 2015, and under her predecessor Meira Kumar, in 2012.

However, Modi’s articulation that such a question is under consideration in August this year, and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri’s subsequent statement about a 2024 deadline, has given new life to the idea.

Puri had last month said that he expects that “by the time we meet in 2024, at the time of the next election.we will be in a new Parliament building”.

Construction of the current Parliament building started in 1921 and it was commissioned in 1927.

Explained Proposals by Speakers earlier In 2015, then LS Speaker Mahajan wrote to then UD minister M Venkaiah Naidu that Parliament House “has shown signs of distress and over-utilisation”. She gave possible options for a new building, including plot number 118 in Parliament House complex and two plots of 4 hectares each on the other side of Rajpath. Earlier, in July 2012, Radhey Shyam, OSD to then Speaker Meira Kumar, wrote to the Urban Development Secretary stating that the CPWD should survey an “area in the proximity of Parliament House Complex and identify suitable locations/sites for construction of a state-of-the-art new Parliament Building”.

The LS Secretariat letter, signed by Joint Secretary Abha Singh dated October 11, talks about “active consideration regarding either renovation of the existing Parliament building or construction of altogether new building…”

Parliamentarians have been asked to give their suggestions “…with respect to the following to rectify the drawbacks/faulty features/any other issue causing inconvenience in your day to day functioning, if any, in the existing building – (i) improvements/rectifications which are required to be done in the existing Parliament building and/or highlight any problem you may be facing in discharging your duties (ii) suggestions regarding the features /facilities which in your views should be provided in the new building to make it foolproof.”

Puri had also said that one of Modi’s dream projects is to “reconstruct those buildings built between 1911 and 1927 – like North Block, South Block, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament building”.