Lok Sabha revokes suspension of four Congress members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revoked the suspension of four Congress MPs on Monday, after seeking assurance from the Opposition that they would not bring placards to the House. Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, T N Prathapan and S Jothimani had been earlier suspended by Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, under Rule 374, for displaying placards in the House.
Birla urged MPs to work towards upholding the dignity of the Lok Sabha. “There should be a consensus that we do not get placards in the House. I will urge all political parties not to bring placards to the House. I am giving a final warning, if anyone gets placards to the House I will neither listen to the government nor the Opposition and will take action,” the Speaker said, as quoted by PTI.
After the revocation of suspension, the House took up a discussion on price rise, initiated by Congress member Manish Tewari.
The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 18, but has seen little business, with the House paralysed by protests and controversies. Earlier, Chowdhury ignited a row with his “Rashtrapatni” remark for President Droupadi Murmu, for which he apologised, calling it a slip of tongue.
The Monsoon Session ends on August 12.
(With inputs from PTI)
