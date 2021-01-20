Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to have 5-hour sessions with Question Hour, Zero Hour: Speaker

With the budget session of Parliament set to start on January 29, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said both Houses will have five-hour sessions each with Question Hour and Zero Hour. Rajya Sabha will sit from 9 am to 2 pm, and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm.

On January 29, President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint session of Parliament in the Central Hall, for which MPs will be seated also in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha chambers. Lok Sabha will sit 30 minutes after the presidential address for the tabling of the presidential address and Economic Survey. Rajya Sabha will sit later for the same.

The Union Budget will be presented at 11 am on February 1 in Lok Sabha.

Birla, who announced details about the budget session on Tuesday, also said the subsidy on Parliament’s canteen food served to MPs and others has been stopped. From the budget session, the India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) will handle canteens in Parliament in place of Northern Railways. The food in the canteen will be sold at actual cost, while earlier it was subsidised up to 80 per cent.

The budget session will break for a recess on February 15 to meet again on March 8. The budget session is scheduled to conclude on April 8.

During the monsoon session held during the Covid pandemic, which was cut short, each house sat for four hours and had no question hour.

Private Members’ business, which usually takes place on Friday afternoons, was not taken up during the monsoon session and has made a comeback in the budget session.