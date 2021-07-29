Amid din over Pegasus row, farm laws, Lok Sabha passes two Bills without debate

New Delhi: Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Two Bills were passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday before its proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by Oposition members over the Pegasus row and farmers’ issue.

The Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 were passed without debate. Moving the bill for passage and consideration in the Lower House, Civil Aviation Minster Jyotiraditya Scindia said the government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to provide aviation services to all the people.

The minister also said that under the Udaan scheme, the government has started air services from a number of smaller cities such as Darbhanga, Belgaum in Kartnataka, Jharsuguda in Odisha, Jagdalpur, and Hubli. “The government thinks that new airports should be built. There are 128 airports … our thinking is that in the coming days, India should play a leadership role for the world in the sector,” PTI quoted Scindia as saying in Parliament.

The second Bill, aimed at bringing uniformity in application of law relating to inland waterways and navigation within the country, was moved by Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and was passed without debate as the Opposition continued their protests in the House.

The minister said that the current Act has become inadequate to address the increasing complexities of the sector and operational bottlenecks.

The Bill will help “realise the potential of inland water transport and promote it as a supplementary and eco-friendly mode of transport to the congested road and rail network. It is important that movement along the waterways is absolutely seamless across state boundaries,” he said.

Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, who was in the chair, took up the two Bills when the House met at 2 pm. He urged the protesting members to go back to their seats.

The House is witnessing a continuous uproar over Pegasus snooping and the three contentious farm laws, since July 19, leading to repeated adjournments. The House has not been able to function properly and a number of bills, including supplementary demand for grants, have been passed without any discussion.

A similar picture could be seen in Rajya Sabha too, which passed the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, before its proceedings were adjourned till Friday amid din by opposition parties.

The Bill to bring changes in the legislation aimed at helping the MSME sector was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. She said it will provide relief to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector. The bill will help the sector ensure a smoother capital cycle and healthier cash flow, she added.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, who was chairing, asked the agitating Opposition members who had trooped into the Well of the House to return to their seats. He called the members to participate in the discussion on the Bill.

However, apart from the ruling BJP, AIDMK and TRS, who extended support to the bill, no one turned up for the discussion.

BJP MP Dubey alleges TMC member used derogatory remarks against him, raises matter in Lok Sabha

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey Thursday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of a Lok Sabha MP form TMC allegedly using derogatory remarks against him during a Parliamentary committee meeting a day earlier. “I want to draw the attention of all members of this House. This is my 13th year as an MP and the way I was called… yesterday by a woman, by Trinamool Congress, I have not seen this in my life,” PTI quoted Dubey as saying in the House.

The phrase Dubey claimed was used against him was later expunged by the Chair. “What is our mistake? Our mistake is in developing this country. We have worked as labourers, as Hindi-speaking people whether from Uttar Pradesh or Madhya Pradesh… we have worked hard,” Dubey said. He, however, did not name the TMC member.

-With inputs from PTI